Boys or Girls: The different challenges parents may face

ORLANDO, Fla. – Parents face challenges when raising their children.

Reports show boys are more likely to drop out of college, are less apt to finish high school, and are five times more likely to be diagnosed with ADHD.

In a recent study of more than 13,000 parents, researchers found that those with at least one son experienced faster cognitive decline compared to those without sons, suggesting that parents of boys have brains that age quicker.

However, a 2018 Gallup poll found that 54 percent of Americans said boys were easier to raise than girls, while only 27 percent said girls were easier, and 14 percent said there was no difference. Some research suggests girls are better communicators in the younger years, but this may change later on. In one British study, two-thirds of parents said teenage girls were harder to raise than teenage boys.

In the end, parenting is tough work no matter what the sex of the child.

According to the World Health Organization, the ratio of male to female births is about 105 boys to 100 girls. This means that about 51 percent of deliveries result in a baby boy and 49 percent in a baby girl.