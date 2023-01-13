From generation to generation: Family’s love of the Jaguars brings them together

Even though the Jaguars have had quite a few bad seasons, Joe and Harriet Shaughnessy and their family have shared the Jaguars fan passion, each and every year. The Shaughnessys have 10 grandbabies and 6 kids, and they were all born into the Jags fandom.

“We’re plank owners, as we say in the Navy. We’re here when they first started,” the Shaughnessys said. “So yeah, we’ve been Jags fans for the thick and thin and the last few years have been pretty thin.”

“It’s just fun getting them all dressed up and they just love each other because in time is great they have a good time. And we are indoctrinating them to be excellent Jaguars fans (chuckles),” Joe Shaughnessy said.

The whole family doesn’t all live in Jacksonville, but their love for the team helps bring them all together.

The Shaughnessy's 10 grandkids are all Jags fans! (Shaughnessy)

Some of the family lives in Spain, their one son lives in Orlando and another son lives in Milwaukee.

“Our son in Milwaukee doesn’t sit for three hours as he paces back and forth behind his couch. And my, our son in Orlando, I can literally hear him yelling through the phone, either good or bad,” Shaughnessy said.

The Shaughnessys are going to the game Saturday night, and they couldn’t be more jazzed to cheer on the team!

“We’re just we’re thrilled to be going and they’re repping the Jags and hopefully we’ll come out with a ‘W’, that’d be awesome,” Harriet said.

“We are going to come out with a W because our defense is going to be awesome,” Joe said.

A goal one day for the Shaughnessys is to get all of their grandbabies together to take another picture in their Jags gear.