Deadline Friday to enroll Duval County students in free summer program

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Parents have until Friday to apply for the Duval County school district’s Summer Boost Enrichment Programs for students in K-7th grade. It’s free.

The program is a six-week learning opportunity offered during the summer to help students in need of remediation prepare for the next grade level. It is not offered to every student.

Students are identified by their teacher and parents are notified. These students receive first acceptance into the program. The focus is on math and reading through hands-on learning, but students will also participate in art, science and physical activity.

The program runs Monday through Friday, with classes offered during the day, just like regular school hours. It begins June 12 and runs through July 21.

The elementary school program is for current kindergarten through fourth grade students. Current fifth grade through seventh grade students are eligible for the middle school program.

Students may not necessarily attend their registered school, since the program is not offered at all Duval County schools. Transportation is provided.

If you are interested, parents can ask their child’s teacher or sign up in their Focus account. Click here to learn more. The deadline to apply is midnight Friday, May 5.