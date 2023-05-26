Friday will be busiest travel day of Memorial Day weekend, AAA says

More than 2.1 million Floridians are expected to take a road trip for Memorial Day, according to AAA.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – More than 2.1 million Floridians are expected to take a road trip for Memorial Day, according to AAA.

Friday is predicted to be the busiest day on the roads for those making trips this Memorial Day weekend.

If you are planning to drive this holiday weekend, the best time to be on the road Friday is before noon or any time after 6 p.m.

More than 37 million Americans are expected to drive more than 50 miles this holiday weekend. AAA expects to rescue more than 483,000 stranded motorists, nationwide, during the holiday weekend.

The three most common reasons for the rescues are flat tires, dead batteries, and lockouts.

A recent AAA survey found that 52% of Floridians plan to get a professional vehicle inspection before their summer road trips. A fifth of drivers, 19%, will conduct their own inspection. However, 21% of Floridians say they have no plans to get a vehicle inspection before hitting the road this summer.

“A properly maintained vehicle is critical for a successful and safe road trip,” said Mark Jenkins, Public Relations Manager for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “We encourage all drivers to get a pre-trip inspection of their tires, battery, breaks, fluids, and other basics. This could help prevent a breakdown before it happens.”

AAA Tips for Drivers with Car Trouble

Safely pull over at the next exit or safe stopping point, if possible.

If you must stop immediately, pull as far over on the shoulder as safely possible to create more distance between your vehicle and passing traffic.

Turn your hazard lights on so other drivers are aware you are there.

Call for assistance

Remain with your vehicle as long as it’s safe to do so.

If getting out of your vehicle, watch the oncoming traffic for a good time to exit, and remain alert and close to your vehicle. Avoid turning your back to traffic whenever possible.

AAA Tips to Prevent Car Problems