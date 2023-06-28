Surveys show burnout is only getting worse for most women. Here’s how to ease the exhaustion.

ORLANDO, Fla. – More than half of all women said their finances have worsened in recent years and they are more burnt out than usual. With burnout, money issues, and family problems women are struggling, and a new survey suggests that it’s only getting worse.

“Being the primary caregivers, having to school their kids from home, often reducing work hours more than men,” says Psychiatrist Washington University in St. Louis Jessi Gold, MD, MS.

Women are taking on the majority of the work at home, even if they have a full-time job. A new survey from Gender on The Ballot reveals that 60 percent of women feel more burnt out than usual. That number jumps to 70 percent for moms with young kids. Also, a study from the University of Montreal found that women are more prone to burnout than men because women were less likely to be promoted, and in turn get less pay. So how can you ease the burnout? Awareness is the first step.

“You love to cook and all of a sudden, you’re ordering takeout every day, you like to exercise and all of a sudden you just like don’t have it in you to exercise as much. Like those are earlier signs that someone might be struggling,” spoke Gold, MD, MS.

Next, get support.

According to Gold, “Finding support, so peer support or even a supportive supervisor can make it really big difference.”

You can make your mental and physical health a priority with healthy eating, exercising, getting a good sleep routine, and using your vacation time. Fifty-five percent of vacation days went unused in 2022.

“Often we need at least a little vacation to sort of restart,” said Gold.

If you work from home, it’s also a good idea to have a separate room for work, so that you can leave work somewhere when you are done for the day.