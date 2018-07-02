Chef Tony in The Publix Kitchen: 4th of July good eats

Jacksonville, Fla. - Light’em Up Tuna Spring Rolls

Yields 36 rolls

Ingredients

1 1/2 lb tuna steak, diced

4 teaspoons chili garlic paste

1/4 teaspoon soy sauce

9 spring roll wrappers, cut into four squares

1 egg , cracked and beaten

9 Nori Sheets, cut into four squares slightly smaller than the spring

Rolls

1 Fresno pepper, julienned

2 seranno peppers, julienned

1 quart canola oil

Method

Add tuna, chili garlic paste, and soy sauce into food processor; pulse until fully combined. Refrigerate 30 minutes.

Place spring roll wrapper squares on a clean work surface in diamond shape. Brush top edges with beaten egg. Place a square of Nori in center, with a border of spring roll remaining and a small amount of tuna filling in a tube shaped fashion in middle of bottom portion. Add a couple pieces of julienned pepper; fold bottom corner over filling and pull back to tighten. Fold 2 side corners in and roll to top as tight as possible without tearing wrapper. Place roll onto a tray seam side down; repeat process until all ingredients are used.

Place a large skillet with 2-inches canola oil over a medium-high heat.

Gently place a few rolls in oil; cook until golden brown. Carefully turn over and cook until all sides are brown and cooked evenly. Transfer to a plate with absorbent paper; repeat until all spring rolls are cook. Place onto a platter or individual plates with favorite.



