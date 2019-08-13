As gas prices drop, 35% projected to travel for Labor Day weekend

Scott Olson/Getty Images

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Whether it is a trip to the beach or a getaway to the mountains, TripAdvisor projects 35% are traveling for Labor Day weekend this year.

According to the travel platform, a majority of those traveling will drive to their destination.

This comes as drivers are paying less at the pump.

According to AAA, the national average for gas is more than a dime cheaper than it was a month ago, sitting at $2.64. Florida saw one of the largest decreases, dropping 7 cents.

“On the week, nearly half of all states saw gas price averages decrease by at least a nickel,” said Jeanette Casselano, AAA spokesperson. “While gasoline demand increased week-over-week, it wasn’t enough to stay on pace with the huge jump in gasoline stocks. Therefore, pump prices continue to decline across the country.”

According to TripAdvisor, the two busiest days to travel over Labor Day weekend will be Friday, Aug. 30 and Monday, Sept. 2. It says the top trips this year include a beach visit, a trip to a city or a lake getaway.

