Beat the heat: Simple ways to stay cool as temps climb

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - With no rain in sight, temperatures throughout our region will be hot and dry for the next several days.

Forecasters are predicting near or record highs, with some inland locations flirting with triple digits -- lasting until Memorial Day weekend.

The high temps and dry conditions will greatly elevate risks for wildfires -- and for heat-related illnesses.

The effects of heat on the body can be preventable, but to be safe, experts say, you have to be smart. Here are some tips to beat the heat and stay cool:

When the mercury climbs, whether you're outside or not, you need to stay hydrated.

If you work outside, limit strenuous work and take frequent breaks.

Never leave children or pets in unattended vehicles. Always look before you lock, because a car can trap heat fast, working almost like an oven.

Check on the elderly, children and those who are sick, especially those who don't have air conditioning.

Wildfire dangers

Currently, more than 20 wildfires are burning throughout Florida, with four in our own backyard. The four wildfires in the Jacksonville district have burned just over 42 acres so far, and they're being monitored by firefighters.

“Knowing that it is dry, people need to take it upon themselves to be cautious,” said Victor Taylor, with the Florida Forest Services.

Forestry officials say not to drive vehicles on dry grass and never store flammable materials or firewood under decks or porches.

In case of a fast-moving fire, your family should have an emergency plan that you share with friends and loved ones.

