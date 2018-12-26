Benefits to starting New Year's resolutions now

On Jan. 1, no matter what the year, people flood the gym in their brand new workout gear, hoping this will be the year their goals become reality.

But Dr. Dianah Lake, a physician and fitness coach, said the new trend to help you crush those resolutions is to start early.

“The date, in itself, Jan. 1, there's nothing. It has no real significance," Lake said. "You could decide today that, ‘Listen, in the next six months, I want to lose 20 pounds or 25 pounds’ and still get the results.”

Lake said there’s no science that shows starting on New Year’s Day is a recipe for success, but there is evidence that waiting until the holiday season is over can be a disadvantage.

“They've done studies, multiple studies, to show the average American will gain weight if they're not cautious,” Lake said.

If you start early, you’ll have all the more reason to say no to sweets and high-calorie alcohol.

“Being cognizant that you're already on a plan will help you control your cravings a little better," Lake said.

Lake explained that waiting has another disadvantage: It puts you deeper into the colder season and those winter blues, which might make it harder to get out the door and into the gym.

“If you’re one of those people where the weather kind of makes you hibernate, then you're not going to really get out and do the things you need to do,” Lake said.

But if you start before Jan. 1, your mood may be improved by the results you’re already reaping.

“You go into the new year feeling like you're actually seeing results before the year begins," Lake said. "And that's a great feeling, because now you feel like you're ahead of the game when everyone else is showing up in the gym for the first time."

By then, you’re well on your way to making your resolutions a reality.

“That's boosting your confidence and you feel like, ‘I can do this,'” Lake said.

