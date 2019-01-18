Best-selling author leads Soul Talk conference in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - Best-selling author, psychologist, Bible teacher, and founder/director of NewWay Minisitries Dr. Larry Crabb will host Soul Talk, a Soul Care conference, at Mandarin Presbyterian Church on Friday and Saturday.

"Don't try to fix people. Join them on their spiritual journeying. This conference unpacks what the Bible encourages us to do, how we relate with one another with spiritual power," Crabb said Friday on The Morning Show.

The Soul Talk Seminar is from 7-9 p.m. Friday and 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at Mandarin Presbyterian Church at 2501 Loretto Road, Jacksonville, FL 32223.

If you want to attend the conference, go to mandarinpres.com/soultalk or call 904-680-9944.

