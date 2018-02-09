Businesses offering deals for National Pizza Day

February 9 is National Pizza Day and what better way to celebrate than with a slice after work. Many businesses are offering deals to celebrate.

You don't need sauce and cheese to make a pizza. Baskin-Robbins is giving samples of its sweet pizza. From 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Customers can get a taste of the Sweetheart Polar Pizza Ice Cream Treat, which is made of double-fudge brownie with Love Potion #31 Ice Cream.

Fans of Papa John's can enjoy a large or pan 2-topping Pizza carryout for $7.99. It's also offering a duel layer pepperoni pizza for $10.

California Pizza Kitchen is allowing customers to try out its new cauliflower crust for no charge. Normally it costs an additional $2.50.

At Domino's, you can get two menu items for $5.99 each.

Pizza Hut has a similar deal. It's offering customers two medium, two-topping pizzas for $5.99 each.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.