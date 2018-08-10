Chef Tony makes Monte Cristo waffle sandwich in Publix Kitchen

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Monte Cristo Waffle Sandwich

Serves 6

Ingredients

2 cups all-purpose flour

4 teaspoons baking powder

1 tablespoon sugar

1/4 teaspoon salt

2 eggs, beaten

1 1/4 cup whole milk

1/2 cup canola oil

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Cooking spray

1 1/2 lb smoked ham, thinly sliced or shaved

12 slices Swiss cheese

12 tablespoons raspberry preserves

Confectioners’ sugar for dusting

Method

Preheat waffle iron.

Whisk together flour, baking powder, sugar, and salt in medium mixing bowl.

Whisk together eggs, milk, canola oil, and vanilla extract in separate medium bowl until well combined.

Pour wet ingredients into dry ingredients; mix until just combined.

Oil waffle iron with cooking spray. Pour 3/4 cup batter onto waffle iron, spreading out evenly, close lid; cook until golden brown, about 4-5 minutes. Repeat with remaining batter.

Cut waffles in half; spread 1 tablespoon raspberry preserves over each half. Top one half with 1/4 pound ham and two slices Swiss cheese; place other half on top.

Arrange sandwiches onto a platter and dust with confectioners’ sugar.

