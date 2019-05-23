Chevrolet's new feature will force teens to buckle up before driving

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Chevrolet is using technology to teach young drivers to buckle up.

Teen drivers who don't use their seat belts won't get very far, very quickly with the Buckle to Drive feature installed in certain new Chevy models. When activated, it can prevent the driver from shifting the vehicle out of park for up to 20 seconds if the driver’s seat belt is not buckled.

As of now, the feature will only be available in the 2020 Chevrolet Treverse, Malibu, and Colorado.

Back in 2015, the company released its Teen Driver system which automatically mutes the radio until all seatbelts are fastened.

Visit ChevyTeenDriver.com for the latest information.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.