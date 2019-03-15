Chick-fil-A has a new drink, for a limited time

Chick-fil-A will introduce a new twist on the chain's lineup of frosted treats next week.

Beginning Monday, the fast food chicken spot will release its new frosted key lime pie drink nationwide.

The seasonal item will be available at all restaurants March 18 through May 25, or while supplies last.

A 16-ounce frosted key lime starts at $3.25 and ranges between 280 to 350 calories.

The dessert is named after the small Key limes found in the Florida Keys.

