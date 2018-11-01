Costco's Black Friday ad leaked

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - Plan your shopping now, Costco's Black Friday ad was leaked online.

Some of the deals include big screen television for $499 and $35 off instapots.

The warehouse club will be closed on Thanksgiving but some deals will be available online on Nov. 22. Costco's black Friday sale will last from Nov 23 to 26.

Here are some of the highlights from the eight-page ad.

$50 off Fitbit Versa $100 off XBox One S Minecraft Creators bundle $199.99 40-inch Vizio Class 1080p LED LCD TV $30 off Google Home Mini three-pack ($69.99) $620 off Whirlpool washer-dryer set $100 off Nikon D3500 DSLR camera 2-lens bundle ($499.99) $300 off HP Pavilion 15.6-inch 1080p touchscreen Windows 10 professional laptop $35 off Instant Pot Nova Plus 6-quart-9-in-1 pressure cooker

The full Black Friday ad can be viewed here. Costco has three locations in North Florida.

