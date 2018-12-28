Dodging dentist fears in your kids

ORLANDO, Fla. - Even though permanent teeth replace baby teeth at about age 6, untreated cavities and tooth decay in baby teeth can result in crowded and crooked teeth later in life. If you’re worried about your child fearing the dentist, here are some tips to soothe those worries.

Parents everywhere know the struggle of making sure their children practice dental hygiene. But it’s important to start young.

“As soon as a tooth erupts, we should start brushing their teeth," said Dr. Jason Bresler, a pediatric dentist.

Also, don’t use words like pain, hurt or shots when talking about the dentist.

Keep it simple and avoid adding extra anxiety for your child. Have some fun with a pretend dentist visit and let your kid brush their toy’s teeth, but don’t mention any of the scary instruments.

And using bribery could backfire: If you tell your child they'll get candy if they don't cry, they might start worrying that they'll have a reason to cry.

The first study on dental fear in 1995 found that children who had a parent who was afraid of the dentist were two times as likely to be afraid as well.

They were most commonly afraid of strangers, injections and choking. So remember, even if the dentist makes you squeamish, don’t let it show.

Copyright 2018 by Ivanhoe Newswire - All rights reserved.