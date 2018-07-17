Dog bite victim spurs question of what's your legal rights

JACKSONVILLE , Fla. - A young girl attacked by a dog Sunday morning in an Arlington home was hospitalized with critical injuries, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

It happened about 10:15 a.m. on Herrick Drive, just off Merrill Road. News4Jax was told the dog bit the 6-year-old girl on the neck resulting in life-threatening injuries.

Jacksonville Fire-Rescue confirmed it transported of a dog-bite victim to the hospital.

Animal Care and Protective Services picked up the animal Sunday morning. The dog will be held in quarantine for 10 days.

The dog was being watched by the family and does not belong to them.

Many wonder who is responsible for the injuries suffered.

Attorney John Phillips states, “Dog owners are strictly liable for the actions of their dog.”

According to Phillips, situations are examined on a case-by-case basis and Florida law divides comparative negligence.

Phillips suggests victims of dog bites should seek legal counsel to get a clear understanding of their case. Phillips also suggests that dog owners and dog sitters should practice clear communication.

