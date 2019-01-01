Ideas for women who dream of being their own boss

For more information about NerdWallet's analysis and results, visit NerdWallet.com.

ORLANDO, Fla. - If you’ve ever wanted to take your vision and build a business, you should know it’s a tough road.

At least 30 percent of all new businesses fail during the first two years, and 50 percent fold within five.

But what can you learn from those who try, try and then try again? Here’s advice from two women who could be called serial entrepreneurs.

Unlike dating apps, Friendish is just that; it helps you find people with similar interests who live nearby. It’s the brainchild of Chandra Arthur, who had just moved to Orlando from Germany and was having a hard time meeting people.

“Maybe I could build a better solution than the one I wasn’t currently finding,” said Chandra Arthur, founder of Friendish.

After months of planning, Friendish caught the eye of Apple music and was featured on the web series Planet of the Apps.

“After our episode went live we went from 10,000 impressions to almost 30 million in literally the course of maybe a month," Arthur said.

Then there’s New Jersey businesswoman Jewelle Shelly. She loves being the boss.

“I’ve been an entrepreneur in different aspects since going back to about 2003,” said Jewelle Shelly, CEO of The Networking Gala, LLC.

Shelly advises women to be frugal. You don’t need a fancy website -- use social media to build your presence. And if you choose a business partner, choose carefully.

“You need to know what their finances are. You need to know if they’re in debt. You need to know if the IRS is after them,” explained Shelly.

Arthur said 97 percent of all venture capital goes to men and just 3 percent to women. So always be ready with a quick business pitch.

“You know, have that down in 30 or 60 seconds, have practiced it," Arthur said. "If P-Diddy walks in the door right now, I’ve got a pitch for him -- that’s how ready you have to be.”

Friendish was not Chandra Arthur’s first business venture. While living in Germany, Arthur said, she started a business pairing German families with English-speaking sitters to improve kids’ language skills. Ultimately, the business failed, but Chandra said she learned valuable marketing skills.

Copyright 2018 by Ivanhoe Newswire - All rights reserved.