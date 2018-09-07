Easy meals for your tailgate party

Moroccan Lamb Apricot Kabobs

Serves 4

Ingredients

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

3 tablespoons lime juice

1 tablespoon honey

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/4 cup harisa

1 1/2 lb boneless leg of lamb, trimmed, 1-inch pieces

16 dried apricots

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

8 (9-inch) skewers

Method

Whisk together oil, lime juice, honey, garlic and harisa in a medium mixing bowl. Add lamb; toss to coat. Marinate lamb overnight in refrigerator.

Remove from refrigerator; warm to room temperature, 30 minutes.

Add apricot to microwave proof bowl; cover with water. Heat 3 minutes; remove form water and cool to room temperature.

Thread 3 pieces of lamb and 2 apricots onto skewers, alternating. Season kabobs with salt and pepper. Grill 3 minutes on each side. Remove from grill and serve.

Harisa

Yields 1 cup

Ingredients

2 oz dried guarillo chiles

2 oz dried Anaheim chiles

5 large cloves garlic

2 tablespoon water

2 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

1/2 teaspoon ground caraway seeds

1/4 teaspoon ground coriander seeds

1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt

Method

Soak chiles in warm water for 45 minutes; drain and remove stems and seeds. Place in food processor with garlic, water, and oil; blend until smooth paste forms. Add caraway, coriander seeds, and salt; blend to incorporate.

Chicken Shawarma with Quick Pickled Cucumbers and Yogurt

Serves 6

Ingredients

2 teaspoons paprika

2 teaspoons ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon ground allspice

1 teaspoon ground turmeric

3 cloves garlic, grated

1/4 small red onion, grated

1 tablespoon grated fresh ginger

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Kosher salt and cayenne pepper

1/4 cup olive oil

2 lb boneless, skinless chicken thighs

6 (12-inch) bamboo skewers, soaked in water

Parsley leaves and dill sprigs

Sliced tomato

Warm flatbread

Method

Combine paprika, cumin, allspice, turmeric, garlic, onion, ginger, cinnamon, 2 teaspoons salt, cayenne, and olive oil in a medium bowl. Mix until smooth. Set aside.

Pound chicken thighs to 1/2-inch thickness. Cut into 1 1/2-inch squares. Toss with spice paste until all pieces are coated. Transfer to a zip-top bag and seal; refrigerate at least one hour.

Heat grill or grill pan over medium heat. Thread chicken pieces tightly onto bamboo skewers. Grill, turning regularly, until charred lightly and cooked to 165°F. Pull chicken from skewers and serve alongside herbs, tomato, flatbread, cabbage, pickled cucumbers, and yogurt sauce.



Quick Pickled Cucumber

Ingredients

1 European cucumber, 1/2-inch slices

1 lemon, sliced thinly

3 cloves garlic, sliced

1 shallot, sliced

2 tablespoons granulated sugar

3 tablespoons salt

1/2 cup white vinegar

Method

Place sliced cucumber in a heatproof bowl; set aside.

Combine lemon, garlic, shallot, sugar, salt, and vinegar in a small saucepot. Heat over medium just long enough to dissolve the salt and sugar. Strain over cucumbers, cover and refrigerate until cool.

Yogurt Sauce

Ingredients

1 cup whole milk Greek-style yogurt

1/4 cup tahini

1/2 lemon, juice

1 clove garlic, grated

Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Method

Stir all ingredients in small bowl until smooth. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

Tomato, Cucumber Salad with Greek Dressing

Serves 4

Ingredients

Greek Dressing

2 tablespoon red wine vinegar

1 garlic clove

1 teaspoon oregano leaves

2 fillets anchovies

6 tablespoons olive oil

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

2 pint grape tomatoes, halved

1 small red onion, halved and julienned

2 English cucumbers, halved and biased cut

1 tablespoon dill, chopped

Method

Greek Dressing

Add vinegar, garlic, oregano, and anchovies in small food chopper; process ingredients into a paste. Slowly drizzle oil in food chopper until fully incorporated. Season dressing to taste with salt and pepper.

Combine tomatoes, onions and cucumber in a medium mixing bowl. Add dressing and mix to coat vegetables. Add dill and mix again. Season salad to taste with salt and pepper.

