Easy meals for your tailgate party

Moroccan Lamb Apricot Kabobs
Serves 4
Ingredients
1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil
3 tablespoons lime juice
1 tablespoon honey
2 cloves garlic, minced
1/4 cup harisa
1 1/2 lb boneless leg of lamb, trimmed, 1-inch pieces
16 dried apricots
Kosher salt and ground black pepper
8 (9-inch) skewers
Method
Whisk together oil, lime juice, honey, garlic and harisa in a medium mixing bowl. Add lamb; toss to coat. Marinate lamb overnight in refrigerator.
Remove from refrigerator; warm to room temperature, 30 minutes.
Add apricot to microwave proof bowl; cover with water. Heat 3 minutes; remove form water and cool to room temperature.
Thread 3 pieces of lamb and 2 apricots onto skewers, alternating. Season kabobs with salt and pepper. Grill 3 minutes on each side. Remove from grill and serve.
Harisa
Yields 1 cup
Ingredients
2 oz dried guarillo chiles
2 oz dried Anaheim chiles
5 large cloves garlic
2 tablespoon water
2 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
1/2 teaspoon ground caraway seeds
1/4 teaspoon ground coriander seeds
1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt
Method
Soak chiles in warm water for 45 minutes; drain and remove stems and seeds. Place in food processor with garlic, water, and oil; blend until smooth paste forms. Add caraway, coriander seeds, and salt; blend to incorporate.
Chicken Shawarma with Quick Pickled Cucumbers and Yogurt
Serves 6
Ingredients
2 teaspoons paprika
2 teaspoons ground cumin
1/2 teaspoon ground allspice
1 teaspoon ground turmeric
3 cloves garlic, grated
1/4 small red onion, grated
1 tablespoon grated fresh ginger
1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
Kosher salt and cayenne pepper
1/4 cup olive oil
2 lb boneless, skinless chicken thighs
6 (12-inch) bamboo skewers, soaked in water
Parsley leaves and dill sprigs
Sliced tomato
Warm flatbread
Method
Combine paprika, cumin, allspice, turmeric, garlic, onion, ginger, cinnamon, 2 teaspoons salt, cayenne, and olive oil in a medium bowl. Mix until smooth. Set aside.
Pound chicken thighs to 1/2-inch thickness. Cut into 1 1/2-inch squares. Toss with spice paste until all pieces are coated. Transfer to a zip-top bag and seal; refrigerate at least one hour.
Heat grill or grill pan over medium heat. Thread chicken pieces tightly onto bamboo skewers. Grill, turning regularly, until charred lightly and cooked to 165°F. Pull chicken from skewers and serve alongside herbs, tomato, flatbread, cabbage, pickled cucumbers, and yogurt sauce.
Quick Pickled Cucumber
Ingredients
1 European cucumber, 1/2-inch slices
1 lemon, sliced thinly
3 cloves garlic, sliced
1 shallot, sliced
2 tablespoons granulated sugar
3 tablespoons salt
1/2 cup white vinegar
Method
Place sliced cucumber in a heatproof bowl; set aside.
Combine lemon, garlic, shallot, sugar, salt, and vinegar in a small saucepot. Heat over medium just long enough to dissolve the salt and sugar. Strain over cucumbers, cover and refrigerate until cool.
Yogurt Sauce
Ingredients
1 cup whole milk Greek-style yogurt
1/4 cup tahini
1/2 lemon, juice
1 clove garlic, grated
Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
Method
Stir all ingredients in small bowl until smooth. Season to taste with salt and pepper.
Tomato, Cucumber Salad with Greek Dressing
Serves 4
Ingredients
Greek Dressing
2 tablespoon red wine vinegar
1 garlic clove
1 teaspoon oregano leaves
2 fillets anchovies
6 tablespoons olive oil
Kosher salt and ground black pepper
2 pint grape tomatoes, halved
1 small red onion, halved and julienned
2 English cucumbers, halved and biased cut
1 tablespoon dill, chopped
Method
Greek Dressing
Add vinegar, garlic, oregano, and anchovies in small food chopper; process ingredients into a paste. Slowly drizzle oil in food chopper until fully incorporated. Season dressing to taste with salt and pepper.
Combine tomatoes, onions and cucumber in a medium mixing bowl. Add dressing and mix to coat vegetables. Add dill and mix again. Season salad to taste with salt and pepper.
