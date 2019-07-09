Expert shares advice for beating a break-in

There are 2.5 million burglaries every year, with 66% of them being home break-ins.

Every 13 seconds, a burglary occurs in the U.S. Typically when you’re off at work.

“Most of these people trying to break into homes are not trying to have a confrontation," said Kevlon Kirkpatrick, a master police officer.

Kirkpatrick said break-ins are seasonal, typically occurring near Christmas and during the summer when schools are out. So what can you do to protect your home?

“Creating obstacles -- the more obstacles you have for a person wishing to do you harm or wishing to steal from you, the more obstacles you have for them to deal with, the less likely they are to break into your home,” Kirkpatrick said.

This means keeping windows and doors locked, including the one from your garage to your home. You can also get shatterproof glass for your sliding doors. Keep trees and bushes trimmed so you have natural surveillance and use timed or motion detecting lights. Enlist your neighbors' help when leaving town to take in the mail or newspapers or even park in your garage or driveway, Kirkpatrick said.

Also, be careful what you post on social media.

“You don’t necessarily want to tell people your business until you come home from said vacation or trip, so hold off on that stuff until you come home,” he said.

Visible cameras are a great way to deter a crook but make sure you are recording and saving the footage, so it can be viewed if a break-in does occur.

Kirkpatrick also said to take photos of your valuables and email them to yourself, so you can identify them if stolen.

