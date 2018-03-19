Airports testing facial recognition technology

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Orlando International Airport is one of a dozen airports in the country testing a pilot program using facial recognition technology.

U.S. Custom and Border Protection is testing out the facial recognition cameras at a dozen US airports, according to a report by NPR.

The installed cameras are triggered when travelers step onto designed footprints, and then that photo is checked to make sure it matches the peron's passport photo on file.

If that picture doesn't match, the traveler's passport will be scanned manually by the US Custom and Border Protection.

The goal is to ensure people leaving the country are who they say they are.

"I'm all for it," said Jason Klein. "Because if it eliminates any of the threats easier or more efficiently then I'm all about it."

President Donald Trump signed an executive order last year urging the government to speed up airports use of biometric tracking, in hopes of having face scanners installed at all US airports within four years.

Critics argue the technology is not full proof. About 4% of travelers are wrongly rejected because the technology, "is not good at identifying ethnic minorities when most subjects used in the training the technology were from the majority group," according to the CAPA-Centre for Aviation.

The company says photos taken by the cameras are deleted from the airport gates within 14 days.

The technology is also coming to Jacksonville International Airport, but there is no time line on when it will be installed.

