Flu: fact or fiction

JACKSONVILLE,Fla. - The flu season is well underway.

Parents and doctors have been focusing on the flu epidemic.

The director of the Centers for Disease Control said influenza activity is still on the rise overall.

Last week, we learned 10 more children had been reported to have died from the flu.

That brings the total for the season to 63.

Dr. Saman Soleymani a general practitioner of internal medicine and owner of Avecina Medical “Every 7 to 10 years we see a really bad nationwide outbreak, Soleymani said.”

The flu test is on back order and most doctor offices have a shortage of the flu test.

Tamiflu works at an optimal state if used within 48 hours of the first onset of the flu symptoms.

Soleymani suggests that if you feel like you have flu like symptoms to visit your doctor.





