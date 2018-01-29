Girl Scout Cookie season is underway

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It is officially Girl Scout cookie season.

Thousands of Girls Scouts will flood the streets of northeast Florida with the famous cookies for sale.

The Girl Scout Cookie Program is the largest girl-run business in the world.

The program is associated with five key learning components:

Goal setting Decision making Money management People skills Business ethics

Girls in the cookie program set their goals and give back to the community. girlscouts.org

One million dollars was invested back into the community in 2017 by supporting other nonprofits and providing experiential learning opportunities for Girl Scouts.

Chief Executive Officer, Girl Scouts of Gateway Council Mary Anne Jacobs states that scouts are selling cookies “on demand” and the cookies will be sold throughout northeast Florida at various locations, such as Publix and Jo-Ann’s Fabrics.

Jacobs encourages parents to join Girl Scouts saying, “We recruit year-round and we are the leader in developing girl leaders and filling the pipeline for tomorrow’s female leaders.”

