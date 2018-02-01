Google predicts flight delays

No one wants to arrive at the airport to realize their flight has been delayed. Now, Google hopes to help let people know when their flight is not going to be on time.

The search engine can now predict flight delays.

To find out the latest on a flight, a customer can just search the airline and route or flight number in Google Flights.

The search engine will then show if the flight is on time or if it has been delayed and why. Google says it can also predict if a flight is likely going to be delayed.

Google says that it knows flight statuses won’t always be 100% correct, but it’s 80% sure of the results it gives.

Another new feature in Google Flights shows what's included with the Basic Economy fare. This means a customer will know if seats are assigned or if you can choose your seat.



