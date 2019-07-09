How art saved one man's life, his lifelong mission

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Valentino Dixon was wrongfully convicted and spent 27 years behind bars before he was exonerated, Dixon credits golf and art for saving his life.

While incarcerated and serving a 27-year sentence, Dixon was asked to draw the 12th hole of the legendary Augusta National Golf Club. The passion of his artwork eventually helped him escape from the harsh reality of prison.

Possessing natural talent, Dixon reconnected with his inner passion for art. Dixon regained his motivation to draw by following his uncle's advice: “if you reclaim your talent, you can reclaim your life.”

Dixon has been drawing ever since; for more than two decades, while incarcerated, he drew from six to 10 hours a day.

Dixon began to create striking drawings of the world’s most iconic golf courses. Dixon’s pieces would go on to be featured in several national publications, during his incarceration, It was these artworks that grabbed the attention ofGolf Digest Magazine, and led to its in-depth investigative reporting on his case. which eventually led to Dixon's release.

Dixon now visits world-renowned golf courses and tournaments, sharing his story and raising awareness on prison and sentencing reform.

Dixon will be speaking to Jacksonville's youth today about designing a successful future. Sanctuary on 8th Street is an after-school program and summer camp for at-risk youth in Jacksonville that seeks to encourage and empower them through education, social services, recreation and the arts.

Since 2009, THE PLAYERS has partnered with Sanctuary on 8th Street, gifting more than $250,000 to support the center’s efforts in providing academic support, enrichment activities and character development tools to children in one of Jacksonville’s most vulnerable communities.

Dixon launched his foundation, Art of Freedom, in Ponte Vedra Beach. The PGA TOUR hosted his celebratory reception at TPC Sawgrass last night.

