How many partners before 'happily ever after'? Answer might surprise you

Are you still looking for “the one”? You might have more dating to do.

The average woman will kiss 15 men, have four one-night stands, be in two long-term relationships, live with one ex-partner and have her heart broken twice before she meets "the one."

Men, on the other hand, will be stood up twice and have six one-night stands before they meet the person of their dreams.

A survey of more than 2,000 men and women found that the national average of partners is 7.2. Utah had the lowest number of partners at 2.6, with Louisiana having the highest average at 15.7. Florida clocked in just above the national average, and Georgia was below it.

Although love and attraction are subjective, researchers from the U.S. and Australia found the most common dealbreakers for short-term relationships were “health issues," like sexually transmitted diseases, “smells bad," and “has poor hygiene.”

When it comes to long-term relationships, the top three dealbreakers were a partner who is abusive or has anger issues, someone dating multiple partners and someone who is untrustworthy.

The study on dealbreakers published in sage journal surveyed participants aged 21 to 76 and found that the older adults had more dealbreakers than the younger ones.

Copyright 2019 by Ivanhoe Newswire - All rights reserved.