How to make your home model-ready without breaking the bank

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It's no secret: whether you’re looking to sell your home or just trying to update your current living situation, making changes can cost big bucks.

By using simple, do-it-yourself home staging tips, making your house "model-home" ready doesn't have to cost you an arm and a leg.

So what exactly is home staging? It's the process of removing clutter and artfully rearranging furniture for the purpose of selling a home faster.

According to statistics from the Real Estate Staging Association, homes that are staged sell up to 78 percent faster. That equates to 30 days on the market as opposed to 100.

If you’re a do-it-yourselfer, there are many affordable options for making your home more attractive to a buyer. One of the most important things to remember is not all rooms are created equal. The main rooms to focus on are the living room, kitchen and master bedroom.

In other words, zero in on the rooms where you spend the most time.

Ways to make your house “model-home” ready for a prospective buyer:

Declutter. By removing items you don't use from your house, you can instantly make your home look bigger.

By removing items you don't use from your house, you can instantly make your home look bigger. Depersonalize your house as much as possible. You want the buyer to visualize the home as their own.

your house as much as possible. You want the buyer to visualize the home as their own. Remove most family photos. Professional home stagers go back and forth on this. Some suggest removing all family photos. Others say it is OK to leave a couple of framed, professional photos. Overall, it's recommended you take most of them down.

Professional home stagers go back and forth on this. Some suggest removing all family photos. Others say it is OK to leave a couple of framed, professional photos. Overall, it's recommended you take most of them down. Let in the light. Keep blinds and curtains open.

Keep blinds and curtains open. Another option is to buy LED bright lights. A pack of two will cost you around $10.

A pack of two will cost you around $10. Remember, less is more. Clear off counter tops, especially in bathrooms and the kitchen.

Even if you're not putting your house up for sale, just doing simple, free things can instantly make your home seem like new.

Don't be afraid to move your furniture around, especially if you have big pieces. The idea is to open up the space to highlight the architectural features of the house. One area not to forget about are the closets. Getting everything off the floor will make the space look bigger. Unify the colors you already have. If there are multiple colors in one room, it can look chaotic. Pair it down to two or three at most. Don’t forget curb appeal. Home staging professionals suggest taking a photo of your home from across the street. Looking through the lens of a camera will reveal if something appears off balance.

The research shows that applying these tips can help you get the results you want. Whether it's putting your home on the market or taking your "forever home" to the next level.

Hiring a pro

But if you feel like you need some help, you can hire a professional.

Becky Harmon is a home staging extraordinaire and interior designer.

Through her company, Transformations Staging and Redesign, she not only assists clients with updating their current living space, she helps them sell their homes in a flash.

"Sometimes when there's an unsuccessful listing, it's been on the market for six months or even a year,” Harmon said. “Then we stage it, and it sells in two or three days. We know that staging is the reason."

Harmon’s company offers different pricing options based on particular wants and needs. To see the pricing options, go to: https://www.transform-us.com/.

News4Jax accompanied Harmon for a staging, which often takes a few hours. At her recommendation, the homeowners removed things and repainted the whole house to a neutral tone.

From there, Harmon and her fellow stagers made changes, using items the homeowners already had. That can include pairing dish sets and napkins to add color to the kitchen, or swapping out pieces of furniture from one room to the next.

Harmon said having an objective set of eyes makes all the difference.

WATCH: What's happening in the current housing market

Harmon said homeowners interested in hiring a professional should be prepared to do some homework. That could include decluttering, repainting, recarpeting, or more.

Harmon said on two occasions, the homeowners decided not to sell after seeing their home restaged.

"Changing the colors, changing the dynamic of their furniture, adding a little bit of new furniture (change their minds)," Harmon said.

Whether you're just fixing things up, or looking to sell your home, restaging can take your project to the next level.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.