How to protect your pets from surprising poisons in your home

The third week of March is national animal poison prevention week.

The Animal Poison Control Center, or APCC, receives more than 150,000 pet poison cases every year, many from toxins found in the home.

Our four-legged friends use their nose and mouth to explore the world around them. But that can get them into trouble.

Chocolate is a commonly known toxin for pets, but what about sugar-free gum and breath mints? They contain an artificial sweetener called Xylitol that can be deadly to dogs. If they absorb it too quickly, it spikes their insulin levels, causing dangerously low blood sugar levels. Xylitol can also be found in toothpaste, chewable vitamins and mouthwash.

Another common household toxin for pets is dryer sheets. The sheets help dissolve static cling by coating fabrics in chemicals. Those chemicals can harm your pets.

Lastly, prescription and over-the-counter medications, such as ibuprofen, accounted for nearly 35,000 pet poison cases handled by APCC in 2017. As little as one or two pills can cause serious damage like kidney failure in your pet. So keep them out of reach to protect your four-legged friends.

Some symptoms of a poisoned pet may include vomiting, seizures, drooling, and excessive thirst or urination.

Call the National Poison Control helpline at 1-800-222-1222 if you suspect that your furry critter has ingested something poisonous.

Copyright 2019 by Ivanhoe Newswire - All rights reserved.