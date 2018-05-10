Hurricane season approaching, FPL: get prepared now

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - June 1 is the start of hurricane season. According to Colorado State forecasters, a slightly above-average season is expected, with 14 named storms. Seven of those storms are expected to become hurricanes and three are expected to be major hurricanes.

The 2017 hurricane season was active as well, with two major hurricanes, Irma and Matthew, that made landfall in Florida. The devastation in the aftermath serves as a stark reminder that Florida is at risk of major storms and planning is essential to keep you and your family safe.

As we approach the start of hurricane season, Floridians must start preparing today to avoid the last-minute rush.

Bill Orlove, from Florida Power Light, says “complacency isn’t what people should be thinking about at this time” and that families should be preparing now.

Vegetation was the number one cause of power outages in 2017. "Now it’s the time to safely remove vegetation away from you power lines on your property," Orlove said.

Generator safety is important, too, since generators are often used after storms.

“Safety is key before, during and after the storm,” Orlove said, adding that this is especially the case with generators. Experts say that homeowners should not plug generators directly into the breaker panel, they advise against running generators in enclosed areas.

FPL has learned a lot from Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Matthew and has since reinforced and hardened its electrical infrastructure.

Millions of Floridians evacuated during Hurricane Mathew, so families should make sure to also have an evacuation plan in place for this hurricane season.

A flashlight, batteries, a waterproof bin for important documents, cash and a battery-operated radio should be included in hurricane-preparation kits. Preparation and having a hurricane plan are important to Floridians as a forecast active season approaches.



