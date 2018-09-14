Improving on the ultimate Jaguars fan cave

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jaguars fan John Fichter has spent years decorating his Southside apartment to be all Jaguar.

Everything from signed jerseys and cleats to autographed photos of team owner Shad Khan.

News4Jax first learned of Ficther’s abode during the 2017-2018 season when the Jaguars went to the AFC Championship game. He has hosted many players at his home because it’s become popular with fans and the team.

This season, Fichter has made a few upgrades, including artificial turf on his coffee table.

Fichter said an often overlooked characteristic of a good "man cave" is that everything matches -- a key to improving men's success of getting women to spend time hanging out.



