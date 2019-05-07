It may be time for a (brief) phone break-up

You have met your perfect partner. They wake you up in the morning, remind you of important meetings and help you make new friends.

Then, you realize you can’t do anything without them.

Talk … text … tweet … Americans check their phones more than 50 times a day. They are ingrained in every aspect of our lives.

But is your relationship with your phone affecting your other relationships?

“I’ve been in situations where I’m with my friends and you look around and we’re watching a movie, but we’re still all on our phones,” Jocelyn Youngdahl told Ivanhoe.

You may need a cellphone break-up -- at least a temporary one.

To avoid using your phone so much, try moving some apps that you find yourself using the most, like social media apps, off the home page or deleting them entirely.

Create no-phone zones or no-phone times in certain areas in your home or certain times of the day, like when you are running errands or walking the dog.

Finally, apps such as Flipd, Forest and Milk use reward-based methods to get their users off the phone and focused on what really matters.

“We are not trying to ban people from using phones," Courtney "Coko" Eason explained. "We know phones are important tools for us today, but when there are special moments going on, we’re trying to encourage people to put the phone away."

Another app to try is called BreakFree, which will track your phone usage and notify you if you are on an app for too long.

Another trick is to place a rubber band on your phone to jolt your attention when you try to reach for it.

Copyright 2019 by Ivanhoe Newswire - All rights reserved.