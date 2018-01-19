Jacksonville Jaguars' impressive playoff run translates to high preseason ticket sales

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jaguars are on an amazing ride as they prepare for their third ACF championship game against the New England Patriots on Sunday.

Mark Lamping, president of the Jacksonville Jaguars, said that, for the most part, the general feeling is that “everybody is really excited." He is thrilled for the fans, especially those who have stuck with the organization through thick and thin.

Lamping said to have the community celebrate and really feel good about themselves motivates his organization and keeps it going.

When asked about the excitement and ticket sales, Lamping said the 2017-2018 season has been an amazing run and the winning season is resulting in high interest among fans in securing tickets for next season.

Lamping said that wins have translated into a high demand in deposits on season tickets ahead of the 2018 season. The organization has seen a triple increase in presales in comparison to preseason sales last year.

Two weeks after the end of this season, current season ticket holders will receive renewal notices.

Single game tickets will be available later during the offseason.

Lamping is in talks to develop the vacant shipyards area around the stadium and considers it an opportunity to incorporate the proposed development as “a part of the game day experience.” There is a lot to consider during this offseason, according to Lamping, who underscored owner Shahid Khan’s commitment to the city of Jacksonville and their fans.

One of the things that continues to motivate Lamping is seeing the smiles on the face of Jaguars fans, and he said he is “pleased to be a small part of that.”

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.