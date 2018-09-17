Jacksonville Landing shooting survivor killed in car crash

Corpus Christi, TX. - A survivor of the Madden NFL tournament mass shooting at The Jacksonville Landing has died in a car crash.

Ryen Aleman, 25, lost control of his car around 3:45 a.m. on Sunday in Corpus Christi, Texas, according to KIII-TV, which cited the state's Department of Public Safety.

Aleman's vehicle overturned "several times" before it crashed into railroad tracks. He wasn't wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle, reported KIII-TV. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Aleman, of Robstown, Texas, was at The Jacksonville Landing on August 26 when a gunman opened fire on gamers participating in the Madden tournament. The shooter killed two people before he turned the gun on himself.

According to the GoFundMe account created to pay Aleman's funeral expenses, he was "loved by his family and his friends, the happiest, funny, and most easy person to get along with."

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the crash, according to KIII-TV.

To donate money to be used for Aleman's funeral expenses, click here.

