Jacksonville pollen on the rise,triggering unbearable allergies: What you need to know

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Spring is in full bloom.

You’ve seen it everywhere: pollen.

More than 50 million Americans suffer from allergies each year, and it is the sixth-leading cause of chronic illness in the United States.

Health care costs that result from allergies exceed $18 billion annually.

The most common allergy triggers are tree, grass, and weed pollen, mold spores, dust mites, cat, dog and rodent dander.

Allergies cannot be prevented, so medications are used to counteract reactions and minimize symptoms.

Allergy season begins as early as January for Floridians, as grass begins to grow and release pollen.

Allison Bassett, pharmacy supervisor for Publix states, that there are several over-the-counter combination products that treat multiple symptoms that you may be experiencing.

Oftentimes your best bet is to talk to the pharmacist to thoroughly explain your symptoms so they can suggest the best product for you.

Bang for your buck

Bassett recommends that you can purchase store-brand, over-the-counter allergy medications because they have the same active ingredients as name-brand medications.

Florida has year-round pollen bursts and Bassett recommends a long-acting antihistamine as a good choice.

