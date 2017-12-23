Jacksonville restaurant shares holiday drink recipe

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - If you're looking for a creative holiday drink to serve your guests, "The Winter in Jalisco" is a seasonal drink named after a state in Mexico widely known as the home of tequila.

Here's the recipe from Dos Gatos general manager Casey Shelton. It calls for Holiday Patron, but you can use any tequila. You can also just go to Los Gatos at 123 East Forsyth St. in Jacksonville and have them make it for you.

Syrup:

2 cups brown sugar

1 can of pumpkin

4 cinnamon sticks

4 cloves

5 balls allspice

1 tsp nutmeg

Bring to a boil and simmer for 10 minutes.

Drink:

1 oz. fresh lime

.75 oz. pumpkin syrup

1.5 oz. silver tequila

.75 oz. orange liqueur

Shake and strain over ice

Garnish with a lime wheel, cinnamon stick, and dust of cinnamon.

