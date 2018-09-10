Jacksonville southern rock family wants you to pay it forward

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville woman who brought so much joy in her short life will be remembered by family.

Lindsay Van-Zant was the daughter of the lead singer of Lynyrd Skynyrd, Johnny Van-Zant and Cindy Van-Zant. She died of cancer in January at the age of 35.

Sept.12th would have been Lindsay Van-Zant's birthday. As a birthday gift the family would like the community to honor Lindsay Van-Zant on Wednesday

Lindsay Van-Zant's husband, Brandon Poiencot, said that in remembrance of Lindsay Van-Zant "to try to put smiles on other people faces, because you never know what people are going through."

Poiencot is urging the public to pay it forward in remembrance of Lindsay.

Kristen Van-Zant, Lindsay Van- Zant's sister, suggests that you can pay it forward it “in many ways even if it is just a smile or by purchasing some a coffee.”

The family would like to keep Lindsay Van-Zant's memory alive by visiting their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/HomegrownKindnessProject/



