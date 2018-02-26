Jacksonville stands up to domestic violence

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Domestic violence is a black eye on any community.

Hubbard House serves northeast Florida to stamp out domestic violence and assist victims and survivors.

Hubbard House is a domestic violence center which serves Duval and Baker counties. The organization operates a secure emergency shelter and outreach center and a thrift store located on Beach Blvd.

On average, the shelter assists about 120 victims and their families per day and in total, serves about 5,000 people per year.

Dr. Gail A. Patin, chief executive officer of Hubbard House, says that often victims feel isolated and alone. Their intent with hosting their annual 5k is a show of support for survivors.

Hubbard House will host its annual Stand Up & Stride 5k is domestic violence awareness walk and run.

The walk is scheduled for March 3 at 9 a.m. at Unity Plaza. The community is invited. Registration is free. Donations are welcome; the funds raised help to provide life-saving and life-changing services to domestic violence victims and their children through Hubbard House.

