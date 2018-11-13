Jacksonville student selected to co-host top teacher award ceremony

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - An 11th-grade student at Atlantic Coast High School was selected to co-emcee the EDDY Awards with News4Jax anchor Melanie Lawson.

Brianna Toawicha was surprised live on The Morning Show Tuesday morning while sitting in her classroom. She was chosen out of over 30 students who submitted videos.

The EDDY Awards is an annual event celebrating Duval County’s top teachers. There are 15 finalists competing to become Duval County’s Teacher of the Year.

The awards ceremony is hosted by the Jacksonville Public Education Fund and is sponsored by Florida Blue and other organizations.

The EDDY Awards is a 28-year tradition. There will be student performers, student co-emcees, student co-hosts and presenters for finalists. Tickets available at www.jaxpef.org.

This year's EDDY Awards will be held Feb. 15.

