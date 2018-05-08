Jacksonville woman going to London for royal wedding

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - One Jacksonville woman is among the 50 lucky Americans who will get to travel to London for the much-anticipated royal wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on May 19.

Portia Gillespie will be traveling with Road Scholar, the nation's largest not-for-profit travel organization for adults, which created this remarkable adventure.

"I really just applied to do the trip, I was on the waiting list, and they called me and said, 'You're in," Gillespie said during an interview with The Morning Show.

The 8-day overseas trip will include various sight-seeing and behind-the-scene royal excursions.

The chosen few will learn from the former head of security at royal events and the former royal chef about the extensive planning and organizing of the wedding.

They'll also explore Kensington Palace, Harry and Meghan's future home, with Ken Wharfe, former Royal Protection Officer.

For the big day, they'll celebrate with an indoor "street party," with festive decorations, picnic food and a big screen television to watch the main event.

Gillespie said this opportunity is special to her because she lived in London during the royal wedding of Princess Diana and Charles in 1989. "I missed the second royal wedding, and so I'm happy to get to go to this one," she said. "It's pretty cool for me because I love the royals."

