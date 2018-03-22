Local Orangetheory locations host gala to benefit ALS

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A local fitness company is working in collaboration with a nationwide organization that raises funds for the ALS Therapy Development Institute in the Boston area.

Noelle Marx serves as the marketing and events coordinator for Jacksonville Orangetheory Fitness locations. Marx was concerned when longtime friend Tiffany Dooling, who has amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, posted a Facebook post announcing her diagnosis.

Marx coordinated a Skype meetup with Dooling, Lynn Nieto with her husband, Augie Nieto.

Lynn Nieto and husband Augie, a fitness industry mogul diagnosed with ALS in 2005, founded Augie’s Quest, an organization that raises funds for the ALS Therapy Development Institute in the Boston area.

Marx met the San Diego couple at an Orangetheory convention in October.

Lynn Nieto told the Doolings what to expect as the disease progressed, among other things, and gave them expert ALS contacts.

Marx felt compelled to do more for the Dooling family. They will be the guests of honor at the first local Orangetheory Fitness Gala to benefit Augie’s Quest, which will be Friday at the Garden Club of Jacksonville in Riverside.

Orangetheory raised $2 million for the cause nationally last year and about $4 million this year.

Marx and the owners of the seven Jacksonville-area Orangetheory locations — Donna Fenchel and Rick Fenchel along with George Baccash and Leslie Baccash — hope to raise $20,000 at the local gala.

