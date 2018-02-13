Jacksonville students using robots, 3D printers at state STEM day

Two dozen local elementary, middle, and high school students will attend STEM day at the Florida Capitol on Tuesday.

For this event, leaders from science centers and museums from across the state come together to show how collaboration can create one-of-a-kind experiences.

River City Science Academy is one of two schools in the state that gets to participate in the annual event.

"I’m kind of looking forward to meeting new people and finding out what they do in the future so I’ll be able to try and do that," said Olivia Rykowski, a fourth-grader from the academy.

River City Science Academy assistant Sarah Niss, said students will take their robots and 3D printers on the trip. They will get to interact with some professionals working in the fields that they are interested in studying.

"I’m looking forward to showing them our robot and showing them how we built it and what it does. Or like we have a project to do … I want to show them what our solution was and how we can we fix the problem," said Myles Jones, fifth grader from the Science Academy.

Every organization that is a part of the event is working toward a common goal: collaborating to further STEM education across the state.

