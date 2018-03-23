Money Matters: Toys 'R' Us liquidation sales begin

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Toys 'R' Us held off one day before starting its plan to begin liquidation sales. The toy company said it hopes to start the sale Friday. The original founder of Toys 'R' Us, Charles Lazarus died at the age of 94.

The announcement by the White House to impose tariffs on goods made in China was not liked by the markets. The Dow lost 725 points Thursday. The S&P 500 and NASDAQ lost more than 2 percent of its value. China says it will impose a 25 percent tariff on pork products and 15 percent on steel pipes, fruit and wine. Companies most at risk from trade tensions with China are tech companies like Apple, Intel and Qualcomm.

Disney announced it's offering a free dining for-kids package for families traveling between May 28 and Aug. 30. Kids between ages three and nine qualify for the package when an adult buys a full price three-night/three-day package for adult and children.

