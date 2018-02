Movie fans listen up... MoviePass is now cheaper. The company has lowered it's price from $9.95 a month to now $7.95 per month.

With the MoviePass, customers can see one movie a day in theaters including AMC, Regal and Cinemark. There are no blackout days.

MoviePass just recently surpassed two million subscribers.

It's unclear how long the promotion will last. If you plan on taking advantage of the lower price, you might want to do so soon.



Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.