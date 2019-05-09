Nease NJROTC named #No. 1 program in Area 12

PONTE VEDRA, Fla. - For the seventh time in the past eight years, Allen D. Nease High School has been named the Most Outstanding Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps program in Area-12, a region that encompasses 60 schools covering northeastern Florida and the entire state of Georgia.

Nease earned the title as Most Outstanding Unit during an announcement by Commander Rustie Hibbard, NJROTC Area-12 manager. The award is based on the total achievement of the program, which includes academic performance, community outreach, campus leadership, graduation plans, overall physical fitness and competition results.

“We (seniors) came into JROTC as the number one program back in 2015,” said former Battalion Commander Erin Sass, who will be attending the U.S. Coast Guard Academy Scholars Program. “And our goal was to leave on top. Mission accomplished.”

Among Nease’s noteworthy achievements this past year – first place championships at McFarland Drill Meet, Mandarin Drill Meet, Terry Parker Drill Meet, Area-12 Drill Championship, Middleburg Pentathlon and Lee Ultimate Challenge; qualifying for both drill and orienteering national championships, graduating six seniors with Service Academy appointments or ROTC Scholarships; and the completion of more than 7,000 hours of community service.

“We’re a cadet run unit – and these cadets like to stay active,” said Command Master Chief Petty Officer Duane Spears, one of the three naval science instructors.

Nease was the number one program in Area-12 from 2012-2016 and again in 2018. Nease is currently the No. 5 - ranked program in the nation out of more than 600 schools.

“This achievement is the result of a total Nease family effort put forth by disciplined and hardworking cadets, engaged parents and a supportive school administration,” said Captain Scott LaRochelle, senior naval science instructor.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.