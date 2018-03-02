Nease NJROTC hosts promotion, awards ceremony

PONTE VEDRA, Fla. - Nease NJROTC held its winter promotion & awards ceremony on the campus parade deck recognizing the cadet corps for exceptional performance during the past quarter.

Five cadet company commanders conducted distinctive formal military ceremonies throughout the school day during their respective class periods.

Cadet company commanders organized, planned and executed the entire ceremonies. Active duty recruiters from the U.S. Army, Marine Corps and Navy, along with a retired Navy captain, assisted in the presentation of awards.

“Watching the naval science instructors lead these ceremonies in the past made it look so easy,” said Alpha Company Cmdr. Heather Hunter. “But when all the responsibility from start to finish was in my hands – I definitely felt a ton of pressure to perform.”

Proud parents were in attendance during the ceremony and several pinned the new ranks on their cadet.

The two most prestigious awards presented during the day were the Sailors of the Quarter awards – given to the top performers the past quarter. Cadets Tatiana Donnelly and Dylan Dosio received these esteemed awards.

Nease NJROTC has been recognized as the No. 1 NJROTC unit in Area-12 (northern Florida and state of Georgia) for five of the past six years, and was the most outstanding unit in the nation in 2015.

