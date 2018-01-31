Daddy Daughter Dance to raise money for young cancer patients

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Children who are fighting cancer at Nemours Specialty Care in Jacksonville have a reason to look forward to their treatment.

Right now, two times a week, they get the chance to enjoy art and music therapy while they are there.

Casey Andeer, whose daughter Rue just finished her chemotherapy at Nemours, said the art and music therapy helps Rue and other patients like her escape during a difficult time.

"It puts a smile on their face," she said.

In order to expand the programs, the Nemours Women's Committee is hosting a Princess Ball: A Daddy Daughter Dance.

The funds raised will help the therapy to take place five days a week instead of just two.

"Families are scheduling their appointments around the time when the therapists are there," said Nemours' Erin Wallner.

Sororities from the University of North Florida are volunteering their time for the fundraiser. Several students are dressing as princesses.

Kappa Alpha Theta's Kaitlyn Falness will be one of the princesses entertaining the children and taking pictures with them.

The decision to volunteer was an easy one for Falness.

"Who doesn't want to dress up as a princess?" she said.

Princess Ball: A Daddy Daughter Dance will take place Saturday, Feb. 3, from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the UNF University Center. It will include dance contests, a magical buffet, silent auction and games.

Grandparents and special friends are welcome.

Tickets are $100 for a couple and $25 for each additional child. They are available online at www.nemours.org/jaxprincessball, or at the door.

