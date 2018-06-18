New exhibit at Jacksonville museum

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Looking for something to do with kids during the summer? Consider the Museum of Science and History.

There are new exhibitions to enlighten the mind of the young and old.

National Geographic presents Earth Explorers allows visitors to become National Geographic explorers and embark on an epic adventure to discover new species, study animal behavior and learn about the important roles technology and innovation play in making and documenting these discoveries.

The exhibition features six themed and immersive environments, each with engaging areas to explore and activities to entertain and educate visitors.

The six areas - Base Camp, Polar Regions, Oceans, Rain Forests, Mountains & Caves and Savannas - bring the unparalleled adventures of National Geographic to life.

Visitors will learn about the daring men and women who venture into dangerous and remote parts of the world to discover new places, help protect our planet’s biodiversity and unearth new scientific discoveries.

The exhibit features engaging interactive displays and immersive environments, such as an explorer’s Jeep, a polar cabin, a submersible sea vessel and a hot air balloon. It also utilizes augmented reality to bring various animals to life inside the exhibit through guests’ phones and tablets.

The traveling exhibition is supported locally by Community First Credit Union, City of Jacksonville, Cultural Council of Greater Jacksonville and Division of Cultural Affairs. The exhibition is on display through Sept. 9, and is included with museum admission.



