Posture-related back problems: risk and important health factors

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - May is National Posture Month. Lower back pain is the most common disability for people under the age of 45.

Posture-related back problem are the No.3 reason for all doctor visits.

Research shows that physical restriction of the lungs and abdominal organs caused by loss of height can cause a much higher risk of heart disease, stroke and respiratory mortality. Good posture aids in avoiding surgery.

Some may ask what good posture is. Good posture is more than just standing up straight and keeping your shoulders back. According to Dr. Mark Spatola, of Orange Park Medical Center, you should try and relax your tension, breathing properly. Spatola continues by stating that when standing, your head, hips and feet should be directly above each other.

Technology and texting has raised a lot of concerns about posture. How can you prevent bad posture from texting?

Spatola recommends you keep your neck straight and avoid looking downward at your phone when texting.

If you work requires a lot of heavy lifting, experts suggest that when lifting, you need to bend at the knees. Make sure you put objects down with your back straight, just like a golfer or weight-lifter.

Good posture is dependent on several important health factors including not smoking, maintaining a healthy weight and maintaining a balanced diet .

