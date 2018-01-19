RECIPE: Best game day burger

Best Game Day Burger
by Sean Kinoshita, Executive Chef of the Jacksonville Jaguars
Jaxson Classic Burger
Ingredients
- 1 ea Teal Burger Bun
- 8 oz Burger Blend (Chuck, Short Rib, Brisket)
- 1 slice American Cheese
- 2 ea Slices of Tomato
- 1 ea Slice of Onion
- 2 tsp Special Spice Seasoning
- 1 tbl Special Sauce
Instructions
- Season burger on both sides. Place on a hot grill and cook till desired temperature.
- Add Cheese and melt before removing from the grill
- Open your bun and place on the grills to soften the bun
- Once burger is cooked, rest for 5 minutes
- Place burger patty on the bottom on the bun
- Top with Tomato, Onion and shredded lettuce
- Add special sauce to the inside part of the top of the bun
- Top the burger with bun
Burger Spice- yields 16 cups
Ingredients
- 5 cup Brown Sugar
- 2.5 cup Kosher Salt
- 2.5 cup Paprika
- 1.5 cup Ground Black Pepper
- 1.5 cup Granulated Onion
- 1.5 cup Granulated Garlic
- 1.5 cup Ground Cumin
- 6 tablespoon Crushed Red Pepper
Instructions
Combine all ingredients in a large mixing bowl and mix with a stiff wire whip until fully combined. Portion in 8 ounce dredge cans and distribute to locations.
Burger Sauce- yields 2.25 gallons
Ingredients
- 2.5 quart Ketchup
- 5 quart Mayonnaise
- 1.5 cup Sweet Pickle Relish
- 3/4 cup Black Pepper (ground)
- 1.5 cup Granulated Sugar
- 1.5 cup White Vinegar
Instructions
- In a large mixing bowl, mix together vinegar and sugar with a wire whip until sugar is fully dissolved.
- Pulse the pickle relish in a robot coupe until smooth and add to the vinegar sugar mixture.
- Add the remaining ingredients and mix with a wire whip until fully incorporated.
- Portion in 32 oz squeeze bottles and distribute to locations.