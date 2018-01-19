Morning Show

RECIPE: Best game day burger

Best Game Day Burger
by Sean Kinoshita, Executive Chef of the Jacksonville Jaguars

 

Jaxson Classic Burger

Ingredients

  • 1 ea Teal Burger Bun
  • 8 oz Burger Blend (Chuck, Short Rib, Brisket)
  • 1 slice American Cheese
  • 2 ea Slices of Tomato
  • 1 ea Slice of Onion
  • 2 tsp Special Spice Seasoning
  • 1 tbl Special Sauce

Instructions

  • Season burger on both sides.  Place on a hot grill and cook till desired temperature.
  • Add Cheese and melt before removing from the grill
  • Open your bun and place on the grills to soften the bun
  • Once burger is cooked, rest for 5 minutes
  • Place burger patty on the bottom on the bun
  • Top with Tomato, Onion and shredded lettuce
  • Add special sauce to the inside part of the top of the bun
  • Top the burger with bun
     

Burger Spice- yields 16 cups

Ingredients

  • 5 cup Brown Sugar
  • 2.5 cup Kosher Salt
  • 2.5 cup Paprika
  • 1.5 cup Ground Black Pepper
  • 1.5 cup Granulated Onion
  • 1.5 cup Granulated Garlic
  • 1.5 cup Ground Cumin
  • 6 tablespoon Crushed Red Pepper

Instructions

Combine all ingredients in a large mixing bowl and mix with a stiff wire whip until fully combined. Portion in 8 ounce dredge cans and distribute to locations.
 

Burger Sauce- yields 2.25 gallons

Ingredients

  • 2.5 quart Ketchup
  • 5 quart Mayonnaise
  • 1.5 cup Sweet Pickle Relish
  • 3/4 cup Black Pepper (ground)
  • 1.5 cup Granulated Sugar
  • 1.5 cup White Vinegar

Instructions

  • In a large mixing bowl, mix together vinegar and sugar with a wire whip until sugar is fully dissolved.
  • Pulse the pickle relish in a robot coupe until smooth and add to the vinegar sugar mixture.
  • Add the remaining ingredients and mix with a wire whip until fully incorporated.
  • Portion in 32 oz squeeze bottles and distribute to locations.

 