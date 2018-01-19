RECIPE: Best game day burger

Best Game Day Burger

by Sean Kinoshita, Executive Chef of the Jacksonville Jaguars

Jaxson Classic Burger

Ingredients

1 ea Teal Burger Bun

8 oz Burger Blend (Chuck, Short Rib, Brisket)

1 slice American Cheese

2 ea Slices of Tomato

1 ea Slice of Onion

2 tsp Special Spice Seasoning

1 tbl Special Sauce

Instructions

Season burger on both sides. Place on a hot grill and cook till desired temperature.

Add Cheese and melt before removing from the grill

Open your bun and place on the grills to soften the bun

Once burger is cooked, rest for 5 minutes

Place burger patty on the bottom on the bun

Top with Tomato, Onion and shredded lettuce

Add special sauce to the inside part of the top of the bun

Top the burger with bun



Burger Spice- yields 16 cups

Ingredients

5 cup Brown Sugar

2.5 cup Kosher Salt

2.5 cup Paprika

1.5 cup Ground Black Pepper

1.5 cup Granulated Onion

1.5 cup Granulated Garlic

1.5 cup Ground Cumin

6 tablespoon Crushed Red Pepper

Instructions

Combine all ingredients in a large mixing bowl and mix with a stiff wire whip until fully combined. Portion in 8 ounce dredge cans and distribute to locations.



Burger Sauce- yields 2.25 gallons

Ingredients

2.5 quart Ketchup

5 quart Mayonnaise

1.5 cup Sweet Pickle Relish

3/4 cup Black Pepper (ground)

1.5 cup Granulated Sugar

1.5 cup White Vinegar

Instructions