RECIPE: Hamentaschen
From: Favorite Kosher Recipes Compiled by the Jacksonville Jewish Center Sisterhood
Makes 8 dozen
Dough Ingredients
- 6 c. flour
- 2 c. sugar
- 1 c. Wesson oil
- 4 eggs
- 2 tsp. baking power
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1/2 c. orange juice
Filling Ingredients
- 2 cans Solo prune or poppy
- 1 c. finely chopped nuts
- 1/2 tsp. lemon juice
Instructions
- Mix dough ingredients in a large bowl
- Roll out and cut into circle using a glass
- Mix ingredients for the filling
- Place 1 tsp. of filling in each center of each round
- Bring the three sides of the circle together to form a triangle, pinching the edges together
- Bake at 375 degrees until golden brown for about 15 to 20 minutes
