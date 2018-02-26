Morning Show

RECIPE: Hamentaschen

By News4Jax.com Staff

From: Favorite Kosher Recipes Compiled by the Jacksonville Jewish Center Sisterhood 
Makes 8 dozen

Dough Ingredients

  • 6 c. flour
  • 2 c. sugar
  • 1 c. Wesson oil
  • 4 eggs
  • 2 tsp. baking power
  • 1/2 tsp. salt
  • 1/2 c. orange juice

Filling Ingredients

  • 2 cans Solo prune or poppy
  • 1 c. finely chopped nuts
  • 1/2 tsp. lemon juice

Instructions

  • Mix dough ingredients in a large bowl
  • Roll out and cut into circle using a glass
  • Mix ingredients for the filling
  • Place 1 tsp. of filling in each center of each round
  • Bring the three sides of the circle together to form a triangle, pinching the edges together
  • Bake at 375 degrees until golden brown for about 15 to 20 minutes

 

